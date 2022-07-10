Former BTC Apprentice to Represent UK at WorldSkills 2022

Former Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) Electrical Installation apprentice Alex Rendall is preparing to go for gold at the ‘skills Olympics’ in Shanghai after making the UK Team for this global showcase.

Alex will be going up against rivals from more than 80 countries in an effort to be crowned world’s best in the electrical installation competition. The former BTC student now works for J Norris Electrical and is part of a 39-strong UK WorldSkills team hoping to help the UK climb back into the global top 10 after a 12th place finish at the 2019 event in Russia.

Having triumphed in regional and national competitions, including winning the SPARKS Apprentice of the Year title in 2020, Alex has been training with BTC staff for the ultimate prize since January 2020. Preparation for international competition is normally a two-year programme, but the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals, originally scheduled for 2021, to be pushed back a year.

Alex Rendall said

I was speechless when I found out I had made Team UK. It’s a dream come true. I am doing my dream job and now I have been told I am world-class at it. I am absolutely buzzing. I just can’t wait to get out to Shanghai to meet and compete with the best on the world.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said

After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK. They represent the very best in their field, but will have to be at the top of their game competing against their peers from across the globe. The event is a real opportunity to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills and is a life-changing opportunity for all involved. We are not only giving young people the opportunity to reach their full potential but we also believe that, working with them and their trainers, we can transfer the insights gained from competing against other countries to drive up standards at home and boost the economy.

BTC Principal and Chief Executive Andy Berry said

We are extremely proud of Alex. To be selected to represent England on a global stage is an amazing accolade and a real testament to his talent and his determination to succeed. We will be cheering him on and are looking forward to the competition. There is absolutely no doubt that Alex will go on to have an amazing career.

