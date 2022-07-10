In person events are back at Barnsley Archives!





06 July 2022



Barnsley Archives are delighted to be welcoming back visitors to in person events, for the first time in over two years.

People are invited to join the Friends of Barnsley Archives on Monday, 11 July at 11am for a short talk on the ‘Wicked project’. The project ran from 2019–2020 and involved cataloguing and making accessible the complete archives of Barnsley’s non-conformist churches.

James Stevenson, project archivist, will take attendees on a journey through the project and discuss some of the many thousands of items he found and the fascinating stories behind them.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Culture and Regeneration, said: “Barnsley Archives are an absolute treasure trove, offering details of our boroughs rich and absorbing history. They provide an insight into every aspect of life in Barnsley from religion, education, industry and lifestyle plus much, much more. It’s brilliant to see interesting and informative in-person events taking place once again, with lots more to follow in the future.”

The event will take place in the Town Hall Council Chamber and a small entry free will be requested. To find out more visit www.experience-barnsley.com/whats-on