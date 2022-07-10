Music Student Wins £1,000 Grant to Kickstart Aspiring Career

Bradford College music student Leoni Conway is celebrating after winning an AllStar Entertainment Break-Thru grant.

The £1,000 grant is part of a music-industry talent development programme offering support to aspiring Bradford musicians aged 18-25 to take control of their music careers. Up to ten grants were available for anything from musical instruments and equipment to studio time, specialist software, or additional training.

Leoni (18), a student on the Level 3 Diploma in Music Performance and Production at Bradford School of Art, was successful after delivering an impressive presentation at her Break-Thru panel interview. She will now be assigned a mentor to discuss her needs and progression plan.

Leoni’s song ‘Cherry Blossoms’ has already been launched on Spotify and Apple music as well as being animated on YouTube.

Nicolas Sykes, Music Programme Leader (Further Education) at Bradford College, said:



“I’m so thrilled that Leoni’s gift was recognised by AllStar Entertainment through the Break-Thru grant. This vital funding will help Leoni to launch her career as an artist, showcase her talent more widely, and give the recognition she deserves. I hope that more students like Leoni are inspired to take up music and explore the exciting careers on offer through this industry.”

Ross Elliott, Creative Skills Manager at AllStar Entertainment, said:



“Break-Thru grants are about spotting young musicians and nurturing their talent. I’m delighted that Bradford School of Art promoted the funding opportunity to students and I hope we see more applications from exceptional students like this in the future.

“AllStar Entertainment has also agreed to offer work placements to second-year Bradford College music students soon which is a great development of our partnership.”

The Break-Thru programme provides opportunities to develop the musical talent of young people, regardless of level or stage, and is bespoke to individual needs and interests. The support package can also include individual mentoring, artist development support, access to professional and peer networks, work and studio space, and support in developing a portfolio.

Leoni is looking forward to a successful career as she continues Music studies at Bradford College in preparation for entering creative industries. The College programme develops vital skills in performance and production, as well as business and entrepreneurial skills.

To find out more about Music courses at Bradford College contact [email protected]. For more information about the Break-Thru grants, contact [email protected].