1st in Birmingham for Student Satisfaction in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2022



by

Alison John

Results from the National Student Survey have been published today, and Newman University is delighted that student satisfaction in our courses is rising.

The independent survey is open to all final year students across the country. The survey gains students’ opinions and feedback of the quality of their degree programmes, and is particularly valuable as it demonstrates students’ opinions based on their own experiences.

Students have shown their satisfaction with the quality of their courses, and Newman comes out top of the five universities in Birmingham for overall satisfaction as rated by students. The Newman University Library is 1st again for Library Services, for the fifth year in a row. In addition, Newman’s Students’ Union is also 1st in Birmingham for representing the interest of students.

This is echoed by a strong performance nationally where Newman University is in the top quartile for the categories of Learning Opportunities and Student Union.

Other responses show that specific courses are above 90% for overall satisfaction in BA Applied Humanities, BA Early Childhood Education and Care, BSc Psychology, BSc Psychology and Counselling Studies, the Foundation degree in Integrative Counselling.

Newman is very proud to be a truly student-centred university. We work hard to ensure students are at the heart of our University, and are proud that their responses to this survey have recognised very high levels of satisfaction for the courses which we run.