Blackpool care staff vaccination rates among best in the country



Posted on Tuesday 27th April 2021

Blackpool’s vaccination rates for residential and domiciliary care staff are among the best in the country according to latest figures.

Blackpool’s COVID-19 vaccination programme for residential care staff has been one of the most successful in England for some time, but with a large majority of domiciliary (home care) workers now also vaccinated, Blackpool has been listed within the top local authorities for vaccinating this group of frontline workers.

Over 80% of domiciliary care staff in Blackpool have now had a vaccine. Added to this, over 90% of residential care home staff, council social workers and in-house care staff have been vaccinated within a very short period.

Public health teams from the council have worked closely with social care providers and the NHS from very early on in the vaccine rollout to identify any barriers to vaccinations being accessed by care staff. This has meant potential issues, such as organising appointments or vaccine hesitancy, were addressed and overcome from an early stage.

Karen Smith, Director of Adult Services, conducts a weekly virtual Q&A session with care providers to ensure the latest vaccine and Covid-related information is being delivered and to discuss any concerns and resolve any problems. One-to-one and group sessions with health protection nurses have also been utilised by care providers, as well as weekly progress calls.

Karen Smith, Director of Adult Services at Blackpool Council said:

“I am delighted with the joint work the council and its partners have done with social care providers and their staff, and the response of all involved – the vaccination rates we have achieved are right up there with the best in the country. “This shows the commitment of local services, who employ local people to support the most vulnerable in our community, to ‘do their bit’ for our collective local and national aim of disrupting the transmission of Covid, limiting its impact on the community and on the economy.”

Peter McGailey, Director of CPM Care Ltd and Chair of the Care Provider Forum for Blackpool said:

“As care providers we have been kept fully informed by the local authority and partner agencies and the vaccination roll out has been no exception to that joined up approach. “The vaccine has a crucial role to play in protecting our staff and service users and continues to be part of a suite of actions which serve to reduce overall risks to everyone involved with residential services. “Additional, often bespoke support from clinicians and experts has led to very high vaccination numbers in care homes and this is a crucial part of our work and helps retain confidence that care homes are safe places to live and work.”

Vaccines are one of the tools that will be key in getting residents back to normal life and help #GetBlackpoolBack.

Find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible to have it on the Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria website.



