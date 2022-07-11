Community Governance Review, final recommendations

Final recommendations for town and parish council governance arrangements in Dorset will be considered by Full Council on Thursday 14 July.

Following extensive public consultations, the final recommendations, if agreed, will form the basis of a new Dorset Council (Parish Areas and Electoral Arrangements) Order which will take effect on 1 April 2024.

A Community Governance Review is a legal process where the council consults with those living in the area, and other interested parties, on the most suitable ways of representing the people in the parishes identified in the review, and is required to take into account the size, population and boundaries of a local community or parish, and are reflective of the interests of the community in that area.

You can view the initial submissions received from town and parish councils as well as other organisations and members of the public on the website.

The parishes forming the Vale of Allen, and the parishes of Chickerell, Weymouth and Winterborne Farringdon have been removed from the final recommendations, and a further review will commence in October when the public will be consulted on proposals for these areas.

This is because during the public consultation, substantial alternative proposals were submitted in respect of these parishes, and the council wants to hear residents’ views before any decisions are made.

Cllr Spencer Flower, Leader of Dorset Council, said: “Town and parish councils provide and maintain many essential services for their local communities, and are at the heart of our towns and villages.

“We want to ensure Dorset’s town and parish councils continue to reflect the communities they represent.

“Following the second consultation, which was completed earlier this year, the council has published a final report of recommendations which will be considered at Full Council on 14 July.”

Any changes to the town and parish councils will become effective from 1 April 2024.