Graham Ibbeson’s ‘Summer Season’ continues with new exhibition at the Cooper Gallery

Barnsley Museums’ season celebrating the work of Graham Ibbeson continues with the opening of an exclusive new exhibition at the Cooper Gallery, ‘High Noon to Midnight’ Drawings by Graham Ibbeson, Words by Paul Thwaites

On display from Saturday, 16 July until Saturday, 1 October visitors will see over 30 artworks on display for the very first time.

While recovering from major surgery in 2019, Graham returned to his first love – drawing and those included in the exhibition offer a personal reflection of two generations. Family portraits are drawn with compassion and humour, using charcoal. The new work is accompanied by poetry composed by Graham’s cousin, Paul Thwaites, inspired by these drawings, offering an extra dimension to the work.

Visitors can expect to see Graham’s grandchildren depicted as personalities from a nostalgic era. Motifs such as the tin bath, the snake belt, and the sheriff’s star, are heavily featured within the artwork.

Published exclusively for the exhibition is a limited edition, signed book that is on sale in the Cooper Gallery shop for £19.99.

A second exhibition as part of the season is on display in Barnsley Museums at the Glassworks until the end of July. ‘Casting Characters’ looks at Grahams sculptures and includes moulds of well-loved performers, which later become bronze statues, in their raw state using a fibreglass technique, part of the sculpting process.

Inspired by his workshop, figures include celebrated performers such as Eric Morecambe; Benny Hill; Laurel & Hardy and for the very first time Grahams latest sculpture of Ken Dodd with Diddyman, Dickie Mint, on display by kind special permission from Lady Dodd.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Graham’s work is loved and respected across the globe and we are delighted that this exhibition is opening right here in Barnsley with work that has never been seen before. Mesmerising, heartfelt and often humorous it will connect with visitors on many levels. The Gallery is free to enter and always offer a relaxing and unique experience.”

For more information visit www.cooper-gallery.com