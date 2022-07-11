How to Finish Your Tracks Easily with These Simple Workflow Techniques

In this video, our Course Content Developer Risa T demonstrates some inspiring techniques for creating variations in your tracks.

These music production techniques are taken from Denis DeSantis’ book, Making Music 74 Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers, and are great for developing full tracks from short ideas. If you find yourself stuck on a track, endlessly looping with no idea where to go, you’re certainly going to be able to generate some fresh and exciting ideas using these strategies.

Risa T kicks off this demonstration by creating duplicates of her loops in Logic Pro so that she can experiment with the track, whilst keeping her original idea untouched. The idea here is to make one meaningful change in each of your duplicated loops, whether it be the sound, harmony, melody, rhythm or form. As only one meaningful change has been made to the original loop, this will help you add interesting variation that still sounds closely related to your previous arrangement. Risa then goes on to try a different strategy from the book, making one meaningful change then copying the new clip and making another meaningful change and so on, until she has created a vastly different loop experiment from the original idea.

