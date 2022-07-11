New lifts for Peterlee Community Hospital – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

Peterlee Community Hospital will soon be benefiting from new patient lifts.

Work will begin on the six-to-eight week project on Monday 11 July.

Hawthorns Care Centre, which adjoins the hospital, has kindly given permission for patients to use its lifts to access the upper floors of the hospital.

A hospital porter will be on hand between 8.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works to escort patients who are unable to use the stairs to their appointments via the care home lifts.

If a clinic runs over these times or takes place during the weekend, a member of the clinic staff will assist the patient.

Sandra Burdiss, out patient’s matron, said: “We’re really grateful to Hawthorns Care Centre for allowing access to our upper floors using their lifts.

“The new lifts will be a great improvement and the care home being so helpful means we don’t have to relocate any of our clinics while the works are taking place.”

Visitors to Peterlee Community Hospital are requested to observe any safety signage relating to the works which many also be noisy at times.

