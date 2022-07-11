Monday, July 11, 2022
Project launched to equip young people with entrepreneurial skills

Young people at work

A new project has been launched to support young people in Devon to develop key employability skills and gain an insight into entrepreneurship.

“Young Entrepreneurs” is being funded through our £6million recovery programme in response to the pandemic.

Devon has a high number of SMEs and micro-businesses, so provision of good quality enterprise education is vital in preparing young people for their future employment in the county if they plan to be self-employed or work in small enterprises.

The Young Entrepreneurs project supports the delivery of enterprise education across Devon, particularly in disadvantaged communities. It aims to allow young people to consider alternative routes into employment and will encourage them to pursue their ideas and aspirations to create new businesses and products.

The initiative is being delivered through four projects –

SETSquared and Volt Entrepreneurs Ltd:

The University of Exeter’s SETSquared