The RedBall Project Comes to Liverpool

One of the world’s longest running street artworks is bouncing into Liverpool later this month.

The RedBall Project – already showcased in global locations such as Sydney, Paris and California – will take over the city from Friday 15 to Sunday 24 July.

Across ten days, the 15ft diameter RedBall Liverpool will appear in different areas around the city – some will be tourist hotspots, others more local or undiscovered locations meeting the audience on their own streets.

Each day the exact new location will be announced on www.visitliverpool.com/redball and on Redball Project’s social media channels. Areas the artwork will be visiting are:

Friday 15 July – Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Saturday 16 July – Pier Head

Sunday 17 July – St George’s Hall

Monday 18 July – Chinatown

Tuesday 19 July – Dale Street

Wednesday 20 July – Windsor Street, Toxteth

Thursday 21 July – Lord Street

Friday 22 July – Baltic Triangle

Saturday 23 July – Everton Brow

Sunday 24 July – Liverpool ONE

For more information and times the work will be on display visit www.visitliverpool.com/redball, and to find out about the wider RedBall Project and its previous travels, visit redballproject.com/Cities/liverpool.

American artist behind the project Kurt Perschke believes the simplicity of the work is what makes it so impactful – giving audiences a moment of joy but also encouraging them to think differently about the places around them and view with fresh eyes places they may walk past or through every day.

As well as the main event, a number of engagement projects linked to the RedBall performance will be taking place in and around Everton Park and Toxteth.

This artwork has been brought to the city thanks to a partnership between Culture Liverpool, Arts Council England and Global Streets.

Artist Kurt Perschke, said

“Art is about people, and I look forward to seeing how Liverpool responds to the invitation RedBall offers. The project is not about a ball; it’s about what the combination of the site, the piece, and everyone’s energy creates together in that day.”

Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “You can always rely on Liverpool to embrace the unusual, and RedBall is ticking all those quirky and wonderful boxes.

“It’s amazing how a simple concept can have such a huge impact, and without a doubt our city is going to provide an amazing backdrop to this artwork.

“We love public art which makes us think differently about locations which we know and love – it’s about bringing new energy to the familiar and we will definitely achieve this for ten days in July.”

Toby Smith, Project Director, Global Streets, said:

“Over 10 summer days, thousands of Liverpudlians will come face to face with this big red ball, in the heart of the city or in their local neighbourhoods.

“Liverpool’s architecture will provide a unique backdrop for a playful artwork that encourages people to look at the places where they live and work through fresh eyes.

“I can’t think of a better way to launch a summer season of Global Streets events, internationally connectedand locally rooted in neighbourhoods and communities across England.”