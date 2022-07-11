Weekly Planning Applications: 7 July 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

3 South Lawn Terrace. Construction of first floor rear extension and dormer. 22/0745/FUL (CA)

3 The Quadrant. Two storey rear extension with terrace, garage enlargement and two outbuildings. 22/0874/FUL (LB&CA)

6 Victoria Road, St James. Single storey rear extension, increase overall ridge height of roof. 22/0837/FUL (CA)

6D Colleton Crescent. Installation of rooftop balusters and artificial grass covering (Retrospective Application). 22/0822/FUL (LB&CA)

8 Powderham Crescent. Construction of detached double garage at rear of plot (Retrospective Application). 22/0775/FUL (CA)

11B Gandy Street. Change of use of basement from storage to drinking establishment (sui generis). 22/0761/FUL (LB&CA)

13 Powderham Crescent. Replacement Rear extension and detached Garage. 22/0731/FUL (CA)

Grove Hill House, Grove Hill, Topsham. Single storey rear conservatory extension and internal alterations. 22/0859/FUL (LB)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

3 The Quadrant. Two storey rear extension with terrace, garage enlargement and two outbuildings. 22/0875/LBC

6D Colleton Crescent. Installation of rooftop balusters and artificial grass covering. 22/0823/LBC

11B Gandy Street. Removal of partitions in basement and additional ventilation ducting. 22/0754/LBC

Grove Hill House, Grove Hill, Topsham. Single storey rear conservatory extension and internal alterations. 22/0860/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

4 Arundel Close. Extension to side and rear, reworks to interior layout, extend driveway and landscape works. 22/0903/FUL*

6 Ely Close. Two storey side annexe and single storey rear extension. 22/0844/FUL*

18 Tappers Close, Topsham. Proposed new outbuilding in rear garden. 22/0848/FUL*

29 Norwich Road. Single storey rear extension. 22/0883/FUL*

64 Clifton Road. Replacement rear extension, replacement roof for side extension, and creation of garage within side extension. 22/0894/FUL*

90 Topsham Road. Ground floor rear extension, new rear dormer extension, side cat-slide dormer extension. 22/0891/FUL*

188 Pennsylvania Road. Demolition of existing rear lean-to and erection of new rear extensions and alterations. 22/0892/FUL*

336 Topsham Road. Installation of Solar panels to dormer roof. 22/0577/FUL*

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. Construction of raised gantry to house 3x chiller units and waste compactor store. 22/0858/FUL*

St Leonards Church Hall, Roberts Road. Change of use to create one dwelling and separate architect’s studio (Use Class E), and associated works including insertion of dormer windows, new chimney stacks, new railings and associated landscaping. 22/0904/FUL*

READVERTISEMENT (14 DAYS)

Former Honeylands Hospital For Children, Pinhoe Road. Redevelopment of the Honeylands building including demolition of existing extensions and the construction of part single/part two storey extensions to create a 64 bedroom older persons care home (Use Class C2) together with associated car parking, landscaping, drainage and other associated works including the creation of a vehicular access onto Pinhoe Road (Amended plans). 22/0313/FUL (LB)