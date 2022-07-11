What to Consider When Making a Long-Distance Move

Did you know that each year approximately 3 million people in the US move to another state? There is much to consider when planning a long-distance move, like a new job, a new address, and leaving your family and friends behind.

If that isn’t stressful enough, you also have a lot to figure out with the logistics of your move. However, if you take a step back and learn what you need to prioritize, your moving day will go off without a hitch.

Keep reading to learn how to prepare for your long-distance move effectively!

Declutter and Downsize

Many people overlook an essential part of the moving process: decluttering and downsizing.

You can think of moving as an opportunity to do some serious spring cleaning. Start by sorting through items room-by-room and use bins to sort your things. You can use a container for items you want to keep and another for items you want to get rid of.

Next, come up with a plan of how you want to get rid of items you no longer need, such as donating them to charity, having a yard sale, or renting a dumpster if you have larger items you need to dispose of.

Make a List of Services to Cancel

It’s easy to forget simple details when you’re busy planning a cross-country move, so it’s a good idea to make a checklist of all the current services you need to cancel. You’ll want to make sure you include services like:

Internet

Cable

Gas

Electric

Water

Pest control services

Any lawn care or house cleaning services

You’ll also want to make sure you change your address with the U.S. Postal Service and with your credit card accounts, banks, insurance, subscriptions, and deal with any automated payments you have set up.

Research Moving Companies

When you’re planning an interstate move, you’ll need a reputable moving company you know you can depend on.

Start by checking the moving companies you’re considering with The Better Business Bureau (BBB). Make sure the moving company resolves any customer complaints and is in good standing with the BBB.

You’ll also want to ensure the company has an active mover’s insurance policy to cover your belongings should there be damages. Most moving companies offer basic liability insurance, and sometimes, you can choose to add additional coverage.

Consider Shipping Your Car

If you’re driving a moving truck that can’t tow a car or don’t want to cause excess mileage and wear and tear, it’s best to ship your car instead.

While you can ship your car by cargo train or airplane, the most practical method is using an auto transport company like AmeriFreight, which has experience in shipping vehicles regularly.

Also, these types of companies usually offer discounts for students, military personnel, seniors, and for booking early.

Planning Your Long-Distance Move

Planning a long-distance move can be complicated, but as long as you stay organized and take everything one step at a time, it will be less stressful than you think.

Remember, this list is just your first step to getting organized, so do your research to find more moving tips, and don’t be afraid to reach out to your friends and family for help with packing or organizing.

