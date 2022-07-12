Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay: Hull route map and list of road closures

There are just two days to go until Hull welcomes the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

On Wednesday 13 July the Baton will travel around Hull city centre, before heading on to Beverley during its final journey through England this summer.

To ensure the safety of everyone taking part, the Queen’s Baton Relay route will be closed to traffic between 7.15am and 9.30am. These will be rolling closures and each road will be reopened as soon it is safe to do so.

Full list of road closures:

Queen Street

Wellington Street

Humber Street

High Street

Liberty Lane

Market Place/Lowgate (between Liberty Lane and Alfred Gelder Street)

Alfred Gelder Street

Parliament Street

Whitefriargate

Princes Dock Street

Posterngate

The Queen’s Baton Relay route map…

Disruption will be kept to a minimum and commuters are encouraged to travel before or after the closure times.

Parking spaces within the road closures will be suspended while the event takes place, with spectators advised to park in other city centre car parks, such as George Street multistorey.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will culminate in the host city of Birmingham, where it will take a central role in the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony on 28 July.

