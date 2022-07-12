Devon calls for brave new vision for children and young people

“A Child Friendly Devon means ensuring that the voice of the child is part of everything we do.

“For us, as a local authority, it means that in every decision we make we consider the impact on children, young people and families.

“The success of Leads’ approach is plain to see, and their ambassadors show how volunteers including local people, local businesses and local voluntary groups can help provide opportunities for children and young people.

“And for Devon it means we all need to listen to their voices, needs and priorities to ensure they are an integral part of decision making, investments, policies, programmes, actions and services.

“The welfare and best interests of our children is everyone’s business.”