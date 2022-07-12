Employers should get in touch to take part in Exeter’s largest jobs fair

Employers wanting to take part in Exeter’s largest jobs fair this autumn are being urged to register their interest.

Exeter Autumn Jobs Fair 2022, organised by Exeter City Council and Exeter Jobcentre Plus, takes place at the Corn Exchange on Tuesday 27 September, from 11am to 3pm.

Registrations of interest are welcome from employers in the greater Exeter area with live vacancies at the time of the fair.

Employers should register by Thursday 1 September, and places will be confirmed the following week.

Employers should register their interest at Eventbrite Exeter Jobs Fair. For more details email Exeter.JobsFair@exeter.gov.uk.

Interview space will be provided for companies wishing to engage with potential candidates on the day.

Candidates should be supported with the application process by employers accepting CVs or offering paper application forms so that candidates can complete them during the fair.

Jobseekers do not need to book – just turn up on the day. There will be a range of different employers advertising their vacancies, as well as recruitment agencies and other support services.

Jobseekers should come prepared with their CV, including a digital copy if possible. Anyone currently claiming benefits should talk to their Work Coach about attending.