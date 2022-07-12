Energy Rebate scheme to be extended » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Residents in Babergh and Mid Suffolk who have been unable to access financial support through the Council Tax Energy Rebate Scheme may now be able to do so through a discretionary fund.

Launched in February, the one-off rebate worth £150, aimed to help households in Council Tax bands A to D with the rising cost of energy.

In addition to the main Council Tax Energy Rebate scheme, Government has made £300,000 available as a discretionary fund to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils meaning people in need of support who were not eligible for the main fund can now access the £150 rebate.

The discretionary fund is for people who live in a house where the Council Tax is paid by the property owner or for those in a house of multiple occupation, in any Council Tax band that was not eligible for the Council Tax Energy Rebate. To claim the rebate, individuals must provide evidence to the Council that they are responsible for energy bills (gas, electricity etc) and are in receipt of Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.

In addition, the £150 rebate will be offered to Households in bands E – H who on 1st April 2022 were in receipt of Council Tax Reduction, a Council Tax discount or certain exemptions.

The scheme is also open to Households in bands F – H who are in receipt of Disabled Band Reduction.

Anyone who believes they are eligible to access the discretionary fund must apply online through the Council website where they can submit the required information.

It is hoped the scheme can be expanded again towards the end of July depending on the uptake of the first phase of the discretionary fund.

Commenting on the scheme Cllr David Busby, cabinet member for finance, assets and investments, Babergh District Council said:

“The Council Tax Energy Rebate is available to support households with the rising cost of energy and I would urge people to find out more about the discretionary fund and apply as soon as possible to receive their one-off rebate.”

Cllr John Whitehead, cabinet member for finance Mid Suffolk District Council said:

“With the increase in the cost of living, it is important that we reach as many people as possible to access the discretionary element of the Council Tax Energy Rebate. This is a one-off payment that is non-refundable, and I encourage people who believe they are eligible to apply for the rebate as soon as possible to help with their energy costs.”

Since the beginning of July, the Council Tax Energy Rebate has been paid to 31,350 households in Babergh and 34,081 households in Mid Suffolk which is approximately 98% of those who were eligible for the scheme.

For more information please visit: https://www.babergh.gov.uk/ctbill or https://www.midsuffolk.gov.uk/ctbill