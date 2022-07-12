Glittering Awards Recognise Outstanding Student Achievement

The accomplishments of exceptional students were the focus of a special end-of-year celebration event at Bradford College this week.

More than 170 students from across curriculum areas received award certificates and trophies in recognition of their outstanding achievements or progression during the current academic year.

Inspirational stories were shared at a series of eight special award ceremonies at Bradford College’s Great Horton Road Campus. Over two days (Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th July), remarkable student talent was showcased across all course areas.

Top honours included Overall STAR awards (given to exceptional students) and Head of Department awards (for a stand-out student as selected by each Curriculum Head).

The Head of Department Awards for 16-18-year-old students went to Maryam Nayaab and Syeda Hussain. Maryam has overcome personal difficulties and worked hard to achieve a conditional offer from Newcastle University. Her resilience and strength of character was commended, alongside her exemplary attendance despite challenges outside of College. Syeda has likewise progressed from Level 1 to Level 3, showing great motivation, attendance, and time management. She is achieving superb grades and is a role model to others.

The Head of Department Award for a 19+ student was given to Chloe Lappin. Chloe enrolled on the Access to HE Diploma in September 2021 with a view to making life changes for herself and her young son with additional needs. Chloe is the first in her family to embark on further studying with a long-term goal of becoming a qualified Social Worker. Chloe is a single parent who has maintained attendance and grades despite health issues and her caring responsibilities.

Bethlehem Soloman won the College of Sanctuary Award. Tutors said Bethlehem has become the heart and soul of the Jo Cox Sanctuary Café at the College. Since volunteering, she has used the opportunity to build her self-confidence in speaking English and develop her employability skills, always with a smile and eager to help and support her peers.

The Head of Department Award for Progression to Learning and Work went to student Ali Raza. Even though Ali has been in hospital waiting for a kidney transplant and undergoes regular dialysis, he still manages to complete his Business coursework. Despite his challenges, Ali is always engaged, and his College attendance is very good. Ali was noted as a popular member of the class who is always smiling.

Student Bradley McKinlay was awarded the Head of Department Award for Sustainability. Bradley began on an entry level programme three years ago but recently completed a City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Site Carpentry with an expected grade of Distinction. From disliking school, Bradley has now developed leadership skills and a passionate understanding of the importance of sustainability in the future of the construction industry.

The Overall STAR Award for Community Learning went to Rebecca Spalding, a ‘Confidence in English’ student with additional needs. Rebecca has just received news that she has been successful in gaining her first job as a receptionist at Specsavers! Her boost in self-esteem and social skills while at Bradford College has been nothing short of transformational. She is extremely popular and always works hard to overcome barriers.

Students received their awards from Bradford College CEO Chris Webb, with curriculum staff reading the award citations. Chris said:

“I am so proud of all that you have achieved, through hard work and effort […] I would also like to thank your teachers, your support workers, and everyone that has helped and supported you throughout this year.

“I hope that you take with you fond memories of your time at the College; I hope that this is not the end of your journey but the beginning of something magical and great.”

Celebratory receptions in the College atrium followed the award ceremonies for the winners, their families, tutors, and employer partners with British-Asian catering provided by MyLahore. Students then let their hair down outside enjoying funfair stalls, inflatables, popcorn and candyfloss made by The Fun Experts, and live music by artist Lowkey Limit and Black Lace singer, Dene Michael.

——

List of Top Student Award Winners 2022:

Overall STAR Award – Maths 19+ student

Saima Mahmood

Overall STAR Award – English 19+ student

MaryAnne Loiacano

Overall STAR Award – ESOL 19+ student

Abdullah Almuaini

Overall STAR Award – Community Learning student

Rebecca Spalding

Overall STAR Award – ESOL 16-18 student

Tanees Sattar

College of Sanctuary Award

Bethlehem Soloman

Head of Department Award – Influencer of the year

Shilah Zaman

Head of Department Award – Sustainability

Bradley McKinlay

Head of Department Award – Future Leader

Imaan Mahmood

Head of Department Award – Industry Readiness

Bradley Foulger

Head of Department Award – Professional Services

Richard Miklos

Head of Department Award – Bradford School of Art

Siba Yassin

Head of Department Award – English 19+ student

Maka Groguhe

Head of Department Award – ESOL 19+ student

Lina Victoria

Head of Department Award – Community Learning student

Samira Kousar

Head of Department Award – ESOL 16-18 student

Aws Alsamraei

Head of Department Award – ESOL 16-18 student

Maryam Dermosesian

Head of Department Award – Distance Learning student

Nawshin Zabir

Head of Department Award – 16-18 student

Maryam Nayaab

Head of Department Award – 16-18 student

Syeda Hussain

Head of Department Award – 19+ student

Chloe Lappin

Head of Department Award – Progression to Learning and Work

Ali Raza

Head of Department Award – Apprenticeships

Liam Bastey