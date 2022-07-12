Grimsby Institute Lecturer, Gillian Jackson, Wins Educator of the Year at The Professional Beauty Awards

Gillian Jackson, who is a programme leader for Hair & Beauty, has been recognised as one of the leading educators in the country by being announced as the ‘Educator of the Year’ at The Professional Beauty Awards, sponsored by iTEC and VTCT.

The Professional Beauty Awards are the most prestigious and established awards ceremony for the beauty, spa, nails and hair markets. They seek to recognise those who go above and beyond as beauty professionals and make a significant difference to the industry. The winners were announced at a glamourous black-tie dinner in London, earlier this month with Gillian receiving the award in front of leading industry professionals.

Gillian said: “I’m thrilled to receive this award and to have the opportunity to represent the Grimsby Institute in a national forum. It’s an honour to be recognised as a positive example for beauty therapy education. I hope this award inspires my learners to aim high and to set challenging goals for themselves. It’s exciting to think that it may open up more opportunities for them to pursue their dream careers.”

Eve Oxberry, Head of Editorial for Professional Beauty Magazine, said “being crowned as a winner at the Professional Beauty Awards is an accolade to be incredibly proud of. The judging process is one of the most rigorous in the industry, to ensure that every winner provides an outstanding customer experience. We are committed to raising standards within the beauty industry and would like to to thank all of the winners for showcasing what excellence looks like.”