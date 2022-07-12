Have your say on Cornwall’s new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Residents in Cornwall are being urged to have their say on a new strategy developed by Cornwall Council that addresses the challenges that some people face every day.

The new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy will be in place for the next four years and sets out Cornwall’s approach to delivering better outcomes for people living and working in Cornwall.

Within the strategy are a number of objectives that include the Council taking concrete actions to eradicate racism and advance race equality and, that the Council represents the rights and interests of the Cornish.

Leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Linda Taylor, said: “Our Council’s mission is to work with communities for a carbon neutral Cornwall, where everyone can start well, live well and age well and this strategy is one of the main ways in which we can tackle the issues that people in Cornwall face on a day-to-day basis.

“It is unacceptable that any resident should face barriers in Cornwall because of any of their protected characteristics which includes their race, their disability or their sexuality. People should be able to have the same opportunities when it comes to getting a job, a home or accessing Council services.”

Cllr Taylor added: “Within the strategy are some key objectives for the council which includes staff being champions for equality, making sure our services and facilities are accessible to all and to continue forging strong relationships with our communities. But we want your thoughts on these objectives so please take part in the survey and give us your views.”

You can read the strategy and have your say by visiting our Let’s Talk Cornwall page.