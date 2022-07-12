Home > Latest news > “Life-changing” skin camouflage service relaunches

A specialist service which gives patients potentially life-changing help to camouflage facial disfigurements, acne marks, scars, surgical wounds and other skin conditions has relaunched at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

The skin camouflage clinic is run by Allison Weston, maxillofacial and plastic surgery nurse specialist / surgical practitioner, and gives patients the chance to learn how to apply specific make-up techniques and colours to cover their scar or condition.

It was initially launched at Ipswich Hospital in 2018 but was temporarily suspended during COVID-19. The initiative has now relaunched and is open to any patient receiving care from ESNEFT – including those in the community or at Colchester Hospital – who should ask their clinician for a referral.

“I am so pleased that we are now able to relaunch this potentially life-changing service,” said Allison. “Skin camouflage can make a huge difference to people and give them a real confidence boost, and is something they can learn to do themselves after just one appointment.

“It can benefit a huge range of people, including those with skin conditions, birth marks, surgical wounds, acne marks or self-harm scars, as well as those who have had a skin graft or skin surgery that they would like to camouflage. We can also recreate stubble on someone’s chin, or hide radiotherapy tattoos and scars to allow patients to move on from previous medical treatments.

“All of the products I use are specially-made and some are a little thicker than usual make-up and slightly more difficult to rub off, so people can continue to enjoy some activities and events with the skin camouflage in place.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming back our patients and helping to make a positive difference to their lives.”

