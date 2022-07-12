New Chief Operating Officer appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Denise is currently the Chief Operating Officer at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, a position she has held since May 2019.

Originally from York, Denise joined the NHS over 25 years ago, starting in operational management in Women & Children services. She has worked across primary and secondary care, in both commissioner and provider organisations and, since 2009, Denise has worked in operational leadership positions in a number of Acute Trusts across the country.

Speaking about her appointment as Chief Operating Officer Denise said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. While we have faced an incredibly challenging couple of years as a result of the pandemic, I believe this Trust has the vision and ambition to do the very best for its patients. I believe that, together, we will provide faster access to the highest quality of care, putting patients at the heart of everything we do.

The Chief Operating Officer is an integral role at the Trust and is responsible for the leadership and delivery of the Trust’s operational services, ensuring high quality care and the delivery of performance standards in a safe and sustainable way.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I am delighted to be welcome Denise to Team DBTH. I believe our new Chief Operating Officer has a wealth of experience in operational leadership and management in the NHS, and Denise brings significant expertise to the role, supporting our ambitions for the future.

We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on our teams and the services we provide, I am confident Denise will help to support our recovery and renewal post pandemic, and I look forward to working closely with her as part of the Executive Team.”

Denise will begin to undertake induction with the Trust for one-day-a-week from mid-August, before assuming the role full-time on 3 January 2023. Until that time, the Trust will continue to be supported by George Briggs, Acting Chief Operating Officer.