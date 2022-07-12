Partnership working to improve Cumbria’s electric vehicle charging network

Eden District Council, along with public and private sector representatives from across Cumbria, have come together to form a partnership which aims to significantly expand Cumbria’s Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The partnership was formed with the appreciation that as more and more people transition towards a greater use of electric vehicles, it’s essential that the local area has a robust network of charging points to support.

Supported by EV charging infrastructure specialists, the partnership has been mapping potential locations for the installation of EV charge points across the county. Hard to reach places are a particular focus, along with locations near households with little or no access to off-street parking.

The work completed by the partnership will be used to support ambitious bids to the UK Government’s On-street Residential ChargePoint Scheme and the new Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure pilot, to fund the roll out of public EV charging infrastructure.

The private sector also has an important role to play in the provision of EV charging infrastructure and the partnership is keen to support businesses across the county, of any shape and size, who are planning to install their own EV charge points.

Eden District Council’s Green Growth Portfolio Holder, Cllr Mark Rudhall, said:

“If the UK is to reach its net zero target, we all need to radically reduce our use of fossil fuels. In 2020, the Government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. As a result, the number of electric vehicles on the roads is predicted to rise to more than 35 million in the next 30 years.

“It is hoped that through the work of the partnership, we could potentially see over 100 new charging points installed right across Eden.”

More information, including the location of current EV charge points and how to install your own charge point at home at work, is available at: www.cumbria.gov.uk/roads-transport/electricvehicles.asp.

