Point Blank Scores 82% for Student Satisfaction – National Student Survey 2022

Following the release of the NSS (National Student Survey) results, Point Blank Music School is proud to announce that our final year degree students have given us a score of 82% for overall satisfaction, placing us amongst the top of the independent music production school food chain and above all of our London competitors.

Areas of excellence:

State-of-the-art facilities

World-class Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

Full range of exclusive features on offer to PB students

Support for our diverse community of talented students

Expert development of our industry-focused courses

We aim to ensure that the Point Blank experience is the best out there.

Whether it’s learning from expert industry professionals in the heart of East London, or the array of events, masterclasses, workshops and networking opportunities that we offer, the satisfaction of our students reflects our student focus and exemplifies what life at Point Blank is all about.

In addition to an overall satisfaction rating of 82%, our students had some other very positive feedback for us. Point Blank achieved:

83% for Assessment and feedback

for 76% for Organisation and management

for 76% for Learning resources

for 74% for Student Voice

Reflecting on the results of this year’s survey, Point Blank’s Managing Director, Jules Brookes, said:

“It’s incredibly important to the whole team at Point Blank that our students are happy with the experience we give them; that we represent great value for money and provide a gateway into successful careers in the music industry. To know that our students have increased our overall satisfaction rating alongside growing larger as a School is an immense feeling of pride for us all.”

Point Blank’s degree programmes are quality assured by Middlesex University and students receive a Middlesex award on successful completion – another indicator of the quality of our educational provision.

If you’d like to join our growing family why not enrol on a Point Blank course? We’d highly recommend enrolling on one of our flagship degree courses, which cover everything from Music Production & Sound Engineering, DJing, Music Production & Vocal Performance, Music Industry practice and more at our HQ in London and Online.

