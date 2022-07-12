Protective works to be carried out on the “Banksy”

Date published: 16th August 2021

North Norfolk District Council has decided to undertake works on the confirmed Banksy painting on the East Prom in Cromer.

The implementation of preservation measures have been arranged in order to protect the work from the elements.

In the meantime a temporary cover has been erected, meaning the artwork will not be visible for the time being, but we are hoping to unveil it again on Wednesday, so we thank visitors for their patience.

Steve Blatch, Chief Executive at NNDC, commented: “Since the artwork on Cromer East Beach has been confirmed as a “Banksy” large numbers of people have travelled to the town to view it.

“The Cromer piece is in a vulnerable location due to the tides and would therefore be vulnerable to being discoloured or “lost” over time through natural processes. North Norfolk District Council is therefore arranging for a protective varnish to “cover” the artwork which will be installed later this week.

“In the meantime to protect the artwork a temporary plywood cover has been installed meaning the artwork will not be available to view until later this week.”

