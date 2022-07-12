Srebrenica Memorial Day 2022 | Birmingham City Council

The Leaders of Birmingham City Council’s Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups made this joint statement today to mark Srebrenica Memorial Day.

Councillors Ian Ward, Robert Alden and Jon Hunt said:

“This month marks the 27th anniversary of the genocide at Srebrenica in which over 8,000 Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered on the basis of their identity over the space of just a few days in the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

“Birmingham City Council is committed to supporting the work of communities and schools across the city to tackle hatred and intolerance by raising awareness and educating people about the genocide that took place in Srebrenica.

“As Leaders of the political groups in Birmingham we pledge to use the lessons from Srebrenica to combat all forms of prejudice and discrimination that target anyone because of their religion, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, or any other characteristic.

“We commend the dignity and determination of the survivors of genocide and ethnic cleansing who have rebuilt their lives as refugees in Birmingham. Further, we are grateful for the invaluable work of the organisation Remembering Srebrenica, who have united people from different backgrounds to help build a more cohesive Birmingham that celebrates the diversity that enriches our city.”