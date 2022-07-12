Summer holiday activity booking is now open

Families can now book a range of fun activities to help keep children and young people active, entertained and enjoying healthy meals during August.

Together with its partners, the county council is once again providing a wide range of activities across Gloucestershire for four weeks of the school holidays, from 1 – 26 August.

The summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) is funded by the Department of Education for families eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Using grant funding, the council is giving all families in Gloucestershire the opportunity to join in this summer’s fun by offering enriching holiday activities to all children and young people, through its Holiday Activities Programme (HAP). More information is available at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/haf.

Now in its second year, the HAF is going from strength to strength, and is working with over 59 activity providers this summer. Activities available throughout August include climbing, DJing, archery, media and coding workshops, ticketed attractions and much more.

Earlier this year, government confirmed HAF funding for the next three years, and the council is pleased to confirm it will continue its successful partnerships with local partners who make it all possible. They are:

Gloucester – The Venture White City Ltd

Cheltenham – Cheltenham Borough Council

Tewkesbury – Young Gloucestershire

Stroud – Stroud District Council

Cotswolds – Cotswold District Council

Forest of Dean – Forest Voluntary Action Forum

Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I would encourage all families to take a look at all the fantastic activities on offer this summer for children and young people. We want as many families as possible to enjoy them.

“We have worked with our partners to make sure that there are lots of opportunities to choose from in your local area. Children and young people can have fun, learn, meet new people, build confidence by trying something they haven’t done before and enjoy healthy nutritious meals at the same time.”

Find out more about HAF and HAP