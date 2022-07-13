Activities and Clubs at Guildford College

Well done for all your hard work all year. You should be super proud of yourselves!

We thought we’d check in to tell you a bit more about what college life will be like in September. You may be wondering what types of activities you can take part in during your time with us at college.

Although we’ve tried to give you as much insight into college life as we can through open events, our websites and social media, you’ll be glad to know that we have more fun in store for you once you begin your studies with us!

Events and activities from September

In September, during connect to college week, we normally kick off with a Freshers Fair at all campuses where you’ll get the chance to meet with other people coming to college and find out more about some of the social activities that will be happening. Remember, everyone is in the same boat as you and there will be plenty of opportunities to meet new people and make new friends.

Freshers Fair

The Freshers Fair will allow you to learn more about your chosen college and things you can do around the college sites. You will be able to learn more about the support available to you, such as careers, financial support, and learning support.

You will have the chance to learn about the student union, the clubs and sports on offer, and even get a freebie or two!

It’s also a great opportunity to meet with some of the organisations we work with and learn more about them and the projects that you can get involved in throughout the year!

Clubs and extra-curricular activities

We have plenty of activities for you to get stuck into outside of lesson time. When you start with us in September, you’ll have the opportunity to join a variety of clubs from sports clubs to creative societies.

But if there’s nothing that piques your interest, don’t worry! Our student enrichment team are always open for suggestions, so feel free to let us know any ideas you have!

Awareness days and celebrations

As well as regular clubs, there will be events taking place throughout the year for you to get involved in, such as student workshops. In the past, we have run a First Aid Awareness course, Breast Cancer Awareness workshop, and Wellbeing workshops.

We also celebrate and raise awareness for causes that are important to us. We’ve put on events for Anti-Bullying Week, Mental Health Awareness Week, Black History Month and LGBTQ+ Pride, among others. We have also helped raise money for charities such as children in need.

Campaigns on mental health

Activate Learning’s mental health campaign runs all year at all college sites. We aim to destigmatise mental health and encourage all students to have open conversations about their health and wellbeing in a supportive environment. Please remember, Student Support services are available for everyone.

TOTUM – don’t miss out on your discounts!

All students are eligible for a TOTUM membership which gives you lots of fab discounts at different high street retailers and restaurants! Purchasing a TOTUM card also supports the Students’ Union to put on events and clubs.

We can’t wait to welcome you to Activate Learning!

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates and see you in September.



