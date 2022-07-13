Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay heads to Blackpool



Posted on Tuesday 12th July 2022

Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay to arrive in typical Blackpool style this weekend!

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in Blackpool this weekend during its final journey through England this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey that brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of show-stopping sport nears ever closer.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is travelling the length and breadth of England, before reaching its final destination at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July.

The Baton Relay tour kicked off on Thursday 2 June in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Embarking on an international journey, the baton returned to England on Monday 4 July to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

On Saturday 16 July, Blackpool will officially welcome the baton.

Arriving at the Tower Festival Headland via open top heritage tram, spectators are encouraged to line the route, celebrating and cheering on the relay team as they arrive at the Comedy Carpet opposite the Blackpool Tower around 1pm, travelling in from the south of the town.

There will be a short opportunity to take pictures of the baton before it enters The Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Various activities and entertainment will take place on the Comedy Carpet including:

From 11.00am to 2.00pm, Active Blackpool will be providing a mix of free family-friendly sporting activities such as basketball, football, hockey, tennis. Blackpool Park Rangers will be holding a range of forestry campaign sessions, and activities including den building

From 1.00pm to 1.20pm the Queen’s Baton Relay convoy will arrive via tram. Their arrival will be celebrated with performances from locally-based dance company, House of Wingz, and Showtown, the resort’s new museum of entertainment due to open next year.

From 1.30pm the relay team will enter the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom before leaving to embark on the journey to the next destination (people are welcome to join, however a ticket must be purchased to enter as per regular admission)

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“We are very proud that Blackpool has been chosen as one of the destinations for the Queen’s Baton Relay here in England to mark the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. “We invite everyone to come along and celebrate – join in the family-friendly activities on offer, build excitement for the games and give a big Blackpool welcome to the relay team on this momentous occasion.”

The baton will be carried during the Blackpool visit by two local baton bearers chosen to undertake the prestigious role.

One of them is Keith Stevenson, from Bispham, Blackpool – founder of the Mulberry Community Project charity. For over 10 years, the project has helped those in recovery from addiction with housing, support and encouragement. Keith, in his 70s, continues to enthusiastically work, lead and inspire all those around him with his infectious passion and energy. He has poured his heart and soul into Mulberry and everyone it supports.

Another baton carrier is Antony Howarth, from Lytham St Anne’s. Tony is an ultra-marathon runner, Samaritan volunteer and advocate for kindness and wellbeing through his daily blog, London Kind and Funny.

In his late 50s Tony started running and to date has raised over £50,000 and counting for charities, including Samaritans.

His latest challenge inspired many locals to run along with him as he completed 12 marathons around his hometown in fancy dress, representing a different country each month, even once dressed as a rhino!

Learn more about the Queen’s Baton Relay and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games



Posted on Tuesday 12th July 2022