College Students Selected for ‘Origins Creatives’ London Exhibition

Bradford School of Art students Abigail Swift, Lucy Pearson, and Isaac Hill have all been selected to showcase their work at Origins Creatives, taking place at the Truman Brewery on Brick Lane in London.

Catching the attention of UAL Awarding Body’s curator amongst nearly 500 submissions were Abigail and Lucy’s two music tracks called ‘foilsick’ and ‘promises’ released by their band yes. Another piece selected for the show was an original soundtrack for a video game titled ‘A Journey’s End’ by fellow student, Isaac.

All three students are studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production at Bradford College.

Origins Creatives is organised by UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics, and industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to discover original creative talent from across the UK and celebrate students’ creativity and hard work.

The free exhibition showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students in FE institutions studying across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production, and Performing Arts.

This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. The exhibition will open with an invite-only private view on 21 July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from the 22 – 24 July, alongside an online showcase.

The exhibition will showcase selected work created by students from Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 using a diverse range of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fashion and more. Within the exhibition, a Soundcloud music playlist and showreel of moving images comprised of student work will be played.

Nicolas Sykes, Music Programme Leader (Further Education) at Bradford School of Art, said:



“All the students on the Music Performance and Production course constantly produce amazing music projects of an extremely high quality. Our students have been Origins festival winners four years in a row now, demonstrating the talent of the excellent students and teachers here at Bradford School of Art. It is brilliant to see our music students once again recognised as being among the best in the country and celebrated at an in-person exhibition in London!”

Ross Anderson, Director, UAL Awarding Body said:

“The UAL Awarding Body Origins Creatives show is my favourite moment of the year, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to return to a physical space this summer. Origins provides our awarding-body community with the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wonderful work and amazing achievements of all our students, and recognise the remarkable efforts of the tutors and teachers who have supported them. The world needs creativity, now more than ever, and our students are bursting with it!”