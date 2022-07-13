Dorset’s first dedicated coding day for school children to be held this autumn

Dorset’s first-ever live and interactive coding day for children will be held this September and schools across the county are being urged to take part.

Held on 15 September during National Coding Week, the Dorset Coding Day is for children in years 5, 6 and 7 and aims to inspire future Bill Gateses and Ada Lovelaces.

Dorset Council has joined forces with BCP Council and Barclays Digital Eagles to host the virtual event online.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Corporate Development and Transformation said: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Barclays Digital Eagles and BCP Council to host the first ever Dorset Coding Day.

“We hope to see schools across the county sign up to this exciting event, which aims to inspire their pupils about coding and encourage them to explore the opportunities digital can offer.

“It’s our vision to make the county a digital place and to achieve that it’s crucial we encourage our young people to work in digital industries and to do that here in Dorset.”

The Dorset Coding Day will run two sessions, covering computer programming topics in the Key Stage two and three curriculums.

Run by Barclays Digital Eagles, the online sessions will enable schools to join in virtually from across the county.

IT specialists from local tech companies can also be part of Dorset Coding Day. They are invited to attend a school in-person to talk to the pupils and share their own experiences of using coding in their careers.

Kevin Garner, Barclays Head of Code Playground, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Dorset Coding Day. Events like this can equip young people with new digital skills and gives schools the opportunity to introduce pupils to the exciting world of coding.”

Since the beginning of 2021, over 25,000 primary school pupils have joined the Barclays Digital Eagles’ monthly Code Playground sessions, building their coding confidence and preparing them for the careers and jobs that they may one day be applying for.

Schools and IT specialists that would like to sign up to the Dorset Coding Day can register their interest by emailing digitaldorset@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk

Dorset Coding Day will also feature as part of this year’s Festival of Future (10-14 October), showcasing digital innovations across Dorset.