Eden District Council sponsors this year’s Penrith Agricultural Show

The Penrith Agricultural Show returns once again this year to Brougham Hall Farm on Saturday 16 July.

The agricultural show looks to promote the best of agriculture and livestock breeding in and around Penrith, to promote British Food and Farming in general and the drawing together of town and country for mutual benefit.

This year, as part of its Inspiring Eden programme, Eden District Council is supporting the show as a sponsor. Inspiring Eden is the council’s framework to drive economic recovery, levelling up and prosperity over the coming months and years.

The event will also provide an excellent opportunity to promote the recently launched Inspiring Eden Farmers Support and Advisory service, which the council is driving forward in partnership with the Farmers Network.

Cllr Mary Robinson, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy and Enterprise, said, “Agricultural shows have always been special occasions. They enable rural and urban communities to come together in celebration and competition.

“The food produce here in Cumbria is of outstanding quality: it’s something that our area is particularly renowned for. We should be rightfully proud of the great, high quality and sustainable food that we export to the rest of the UK and internationally. Events like the Penrith Agricultural Show and the Cumbria Tourism ‘Taste of Cumbria’ Awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the quality of the area’s breeding stock, cattle and sheep in particular, and the dairy sector.”

“The Council is delighted to be supporting this year’s show as part of its Inspiring Eden programme, in which we recognise farming as playing an absolutely critical role in driving economic prosperity in the area.”

For more information, visit the event website at www.penrithshow.co.uk.

To find out more about Inspiring Eden, the Council’s plan to achieve rural excellence, visit www.investineden.co.uk/why-eden/inspiring-eden.

