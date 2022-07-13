Join the Gadgeteers for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge

Youngsters in Hartlepool are invited to discover the amazing science and innovation in the world around them in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge at the town’s community hubs and libraries.

Aimed at children aged four to 11, it’s produced by The Reading Agency in partnership with the Science Museum Group and libraries across the country and it’s free to take part.

The goal is for children to read six books of their choice from their local library over the school summer holidays, in return for which they’ll receive collectable items, plus a medal and certificate when they complete the challenge.

The theme this year is ‘The Gadgeteers’ – a science-based challenge which will inspire youngsters to use their curiosity, creativity and imagination to discover the science behind everyday things, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

Through the Challenge, children will get to know six fictional characters, the Gadgeteers – brought to life by top children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – who enjoy making new inventions and working together to solve problems.

Children can sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge by visiting their nearest Community Hub or library or at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/libraries.

They can use the library books or download eBooks and eAudiobooks from BorrowBox using their library card, and if they’re not already a library member they can sign up at the above website or at their local Community Hub or library.

There are also free drop-in activities at branch libraries throughout the summer:

Headland Library, Middlegate – Mondays 1.30pm-3.30pm

Throston Library, Wiltshire Way – Wednesdays 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Seaton Carew Library, Station Lane – Thursdays 1.30pm-3.30pm

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “This is a great way for children to discover the fantastic science behind the everyday things in the world around them. As well as being great fun, the Challenge boosts their reading over the summer months and helps keep them entertained.”

Children can also join in the fun on the national Summer Reading Challenge website at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk