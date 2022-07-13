Mayor of Lincoln launches fundraising campaign for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity

The City of Lincoln Mayor, Rosanne Kirk, has chosen the Urology Department at Lincoln County Hospital as her dedicated charity this year, in recognition of the amazing work that they do.

It is a long-standing tradition that each year the Mayor of Lincoln chooses a charity to raise awareness of and raise money for. This year the Mayor has chosen United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, and specifically the hospitals Urology Departments.

Mayor Rosanne Kirk said: “During my mayoral year, I would like to support Lincoln County Hospital. I have chosen the Urology Department, having sadly lost my father to prostate cancer in 2021. This has given me the determination to not only raise funds for the Urology Department, but to raise much-needed awareness of prostate cancer.

“I am hoping that the people of Lincoln, and Lincolnshire, will support my charity this year, so that together we can raise funds and support the excellent care that is already provided in the department.”

A launch event is taking place at Lincoln’s Guildhall on Friday 15 July, to begin the year of fundraising for the Urology Department. This is a chance for the Mayor to meet hospital urology staff and talk about why she has chosen the department as her charity this year.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that the Mayor of Lincoln has chosen to support her local hospital charity. Your hospitals play a part in everyone’s lives at some point and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity team cannot wait to support the Mayor with her fundraising and raising awareness of our charity.”

Nicola Ambridge-Richardson, Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “The Urology Department provides treatment, care and support for patients and their families across Lincolnshire. We are extremely grateful that the Mayor has chosen to support and raise funds for our department. Any funds raised will help improve the patient environment and go towards purchasing new equipment, specifically involved in prostate cancer investigations and diagnosis. We as a team look forward to working with the Mayor at future fundraising events.”

The City of Lincoln Council plan to hold various fundraising events throughout Rosanne’s Mayoral year, such as a charity auction, gin and wine tasting evenings and a Bollywood ball.