There’s plenty to do at Healthy Holidays clubs this Summer

The summer holidays are just around the corner, which means Healthy Holidays is back providing fun activities and tasty food at clubs across the borough.

Funded by the Department for Education, Healthy Holiday clubs this school break will run from Monday 25 July to Friday 26 August, with plenty of fun summer activities taking place across Barnsley. The clubs are free to attend for children aged five to 16 who receive benefit-related free school meals.

At the clubs, children and young people will receive a nutritious and delicious meal and take part in activities from cookery and arts and crafts to gymnastics, team sports, outdoor activities, and much more.

We’ve made the booking process for our holiday clubs even easier, too – just head to barnsley.gov.uk/HealthyHolidays where you can take a look at what’s on and book onto any of the clubs all in one place.

If your child is eligible for Healthy Holidays over the summer you’ll also receive a What’s On guide through the post, with more information on the clubs available and how you can book a place.

Cllr Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “After our fantastic holiday clubs over the Easter holidays, we’re really pleased to be able to provide more clubs over the summer break.

“We know that the school holidays can be a difficult time for many families. We’re proud to be able to offer this support to families so that children can take part in fun, enriching activities and eat healthily outside of school. Please do take a look at the fantastic clubs on offer over the summer – there are plenty of brilliant activities taking place all across Barnsley.”

Keep an eye out on the council’s social media for more on what’s on over the Summer holidays. For information on more support available to help with the rising cost of living, visit barnsley.gov.uk/MoreMoneyInYourPocket.