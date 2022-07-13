Track of the Week: Juelz

For this week’s Track of the Week, we’re spotlighting Juelz‘s new song, ‘Eden’. Each week we will be sharing a track, album or mix that deserves your attention. Tune in below.

‘Eden’ is the new dark and enchanting track from Vancouver-based producer Juelz. Of the song, Juelz said, “‘Eden’ is about struggling to find a sense of belonging in a world that is seemingly filled with self-serving people and systems. The garden of Eden serves as a metaphor for this world in the song. Although dark, I feel like the instrumentation of the song possesses a sense of optimism as, although sometimes difficult to find, there will ultimately always be a place where we fit in in this world.”

