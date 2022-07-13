Visitors and tourism industry set to benefit from joint services



Posted on Friday 21st July 2017

Improved marketing, enhanced area offer and strengthening of Bournemouth and Poole’s management of the multi-million pound tourism economy will result after both councils’ Cabinets approved a joint services approach to Tourism.

Poole’s Cabinet agreed on July 11 and Bournemouth’s Cabinet on July 19 voted in favour of single delivery of Tourism and Seafront Services across both areas to be hosted by Bournemouth. It means the creation of a joint management team for the tourism management and seafront operations across the bay. Approval was also given to fund a feasibility study to define a three-year work transformation programme to improve the management, marketing and development of tourism and deliver significant additional revenue of more than £246k from 2018/19 for the Councils.

Councillor Pat Oakley, portfolio holder for Tourism, Leisure and the Arts, Bournemouth Council, said: “I am delighted that we are creating a joint Tourism Strategy. This is an historic moment for our two Councils. A joint service will make us more attractive to investment and provide operational savings opportunities. Maintaining the distinctive offering of our two destinations will be key to our future success. Residents and Visitors will benefit from a more attractive offering and the financial security this joint Service will provide.”

Councillor Mohan Iyengar, portfolio holder for Tourism, Poole, said: “This is a tremendous leap forward. It will sharpen the competitive edge of our destinations, improve our services and deliver savings. Both our towns have a unique identify and this agreement will expand tourism and safeguard thousands of jobs which depend on a healthy number of visitors.”

The news was welcomed by the representatives of Poole Tourism Management Board (PTMB) and Bournemouth Tourism Management Board (BTMB) who will evolve into a joint Tourism Management Board from October 2017. The board will include trade, council members and officer representation from both authority areas and the constitution has been agreed by both boards.

The Borough of Poole and Bournemouth Borough Council will each retain full responsibility and accountability for tourism and seafront services. An inter authority agreement has been put in place for the joint management of the service. This document ensures the sovereignty and interests of each council, in respect of their tourism and seafront assets, are fully protected.