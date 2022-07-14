Audio Description of Elsecar Reconstruction launched





13 July 2022



Following the successful launch of a remarkable digital reconstruction which transports people back to Elsecar as it was at the height of the Industrial Revolution, a detailed audio described version has now been revealed.

It is part of Barnsley Museums ongoing work to make the borough’s rich and fascinating history accessible to all.

Working with Vocal Eyes, whose aim is to bring art and culture to life for those blind and visually impaired, the film has been created with an exciting and engaging audio description that details the landscapes, activity and atmosphere of industrial Elsecar.

Using cutting edge technology, often used in creating video games, the village has been reimagined including busy ironworks, collieries, canal boats, long-gone smoky chimneys and vividly captured street scenes.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Barnsley’s history is for everyone to enjoy and Barnsley Museums constantly strive to make experiences, objects, collections and films accessible for all. Audio descriptions are just one way they’re doing this as well as physical changes, new spaces, equipment and signage. We hope this digital reconstruction will be enjoyed by all give an insight into the importance of Elsecar and its past.”

To view the film visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lhb5N9f9yY8&t=3s