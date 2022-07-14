Crew of HMS Defender looking forward to march through Exeter

The new Commanding Officer of Exeter’s affiliated ship, HMS Defender has expressed how much he and his crew are looking forward to exercising their freedom next year by marching through the city.

Commander George Storton was in Exeter to meet the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Yolonda Henson and other civic dignitaries. The meeting took place at the historic Guildhall.

HMS Defender, launched in 2009 as a ‘state of the art’ destroyer, was given the Freedom of the City of Exeter in 2014.

On his recent visit, Commander Storton briefed the Lord Mayor, along with Council Leader Phil Bialyk, Armed Forces Champion Cllr Martin Pearce and other senior officers, on the ships recent deployments and its current state of readiness to respond as required.

He also said how much him and his crew were relishing the opportunity to exercise their Freedom when they return to Exeter in February 2023.

Commander Storton was treated to a tour of the Guildhall and was fascinated to see Admiral Nelson’s sword which forms part of the city’s regalia.