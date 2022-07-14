Former Student Judges Barbering Competition

A former Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) student, Lauren Emery of Barber Jacks, has returned to judge a competition for Barbering students.

Level 2 and Level 3 students from the College’s Bridgwater and Taunton campuses were asked to produce an image completion, including cutting, adding colour and styling, then taking a professional photo of the results. Many found the project exciting and enjoyed having the opportunity to explore and create their final looks.

Lauren Emery has been a professional for five years and owns Barber Jacks in Burnham on Sea. She said

The level and standard of work produced this year was extremely impressive. It was very difficult to pick just two winners from such a strong collection of work.

As well as judging the competition, Lauren kindly provided professional advice and feedback to the trainee barbers.

The Level 2 winner was Suzanne Milton, while the Level 3 winner was Daniel Hammond. In second place were Lucas Cooke Wischusen (Level 2) and Daniel Tomlin (Level 3). Third place was taken by Katie May (Level 2) and Lucie Syddall (Level 3).

Course Leader Richard Bell said

The competition was held on our social media platforms, so it was a great way of highlighting learner achievements and showcasing the skills that they have gained throughout their training to a wider audience. We were extremely pleased to have one of our ex-students judging the competition. She understands the commitment required to design and produce an end of year final look. The feedback Lauren gave is also so valuable in supporting our students’ growth and development.

Find out more about Barbering courses, visit our Find a course page or come along to our next information event.

Photos reproduced courtesy of Lydia Bell.