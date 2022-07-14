Grimsby Institute Student, Ellie Daynes, Is A Finalist In The Waterline Student Sustainability Challenge

Grimsby Institute is pleased to announce that Ellie Daynes (one of our art learners) has reached the final of the Waterline Student Sustainability Challenge. Ellie entered the Arts & Creativity category and now finds herself in the final two. She recently presented her ideas to the judging panel in Hull, but will not know the outcome until October at the Summit Event. The Waterline Student Sustainability Challenge is open to students from the ages of 9 to 18 in the Humber region. It gives students the opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment around us by creating and developing their own solutions to the current problems we face.

Ellie has worked hard alongside other learners from several colleges across North East Lincolnshire. It is an amazing achievement, and we wish Ellie the best of luck with the final in October.

Ellie said: “My idea proposes an advert to show why you should wash with cold water in your washing machine rather than hot to save energy. It is aimed at adults, mostly parents, and is a simple fact that can reach a larger audience. It benefits the earth and the individual themselves. Presenting my idea went extremely well, everyone was welcoming and asked me some great questions, it was looked at thoroughly and thought about. I was extremely nervous at first however due to how nice everyone was I felt like I fit in and could confidently present my idea.”