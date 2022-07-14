Hull’s historic Rose Bowl Fountain given new lease of life

Work to give the Rose Bowl Fountain a new lease of life is complete.

The fountain, built in 1935 when the dock basin was filled in, has been sympathetically restored as part of the wider Queens Gardens redevelopment.

The fountain, which is a key feature at the entrance to Queens Gardens, was drained to allow for a comprehensive refurbishment which includes the replacement of the water treatment, pump and fountain system to secure its long-term future.

As part of the cleaning process, the base of the outer bowl was shotblasted which revealed the original paint colours which are buff yellow, light and dark green. These colours and the original pattern have been re-instated as part of the conservation works.

The perimeter walls have also been repaired, fully rendered and painted to improve the overall visual appearance.

Councillor Paul Drake-Davies, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, said: “The Rose Bowl Fountain is a key feature in Hull city centre and following its makeover, it has returned to its original 1935 standard.

“This renovation work ensures the fountain looks just as good as its landscaping that surrounds it.”

The fountain will start working from today, Wednesday 13 July, operating between 7am – 10pm, with an array displays and sequences.

The restoration has also improved the lighting system that will light the fountain each evening, joining the wider lighting programme linking it in with other city centre key landmarks and buildings.

The next phase of the Queens Gardens project involves significant improvement and restoration of the gardens to ensure that the space is fit for purpose, with appropriate, modern infrastructure to continue as the city’s key green public space.

The plans for the gardens will incorporate the park’s original design of architect, Frederick Gibberd.

This much needed investment will increase opportunities for large scale events and cultural activities encouraging increased footfall and economic activity. Evidence gathered during the pandemic has shown the importance of safe, accessible green space to promote both mental and physical wellbeing.

The wider works to Queens Gardens will improve and enhance the pedestrian link between Hull Maritime Museum and the North End Shipyard, the new home for the Arctic Corsair, with bespoke art linked to our maritime history, museum collections and the previous life of the gardens as a dock within the largest port in the UK.