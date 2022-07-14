It’s Never Too Early to Start Prepping Your Class for Back to School

While many of us are enjoying summer vacations and trips to a pool or the beach, a certain group of people is already focusing on the upcoming school year and that group consists of teachers and other educators.

Teachers and educators are already planning for the new school year and that includes ordering the best books for their students depending on the students’ reading levels, interests, and grade level or age. Reading is the basis on which all other subjects are based. The ability to read is paramount in subjects that you normally do not associate with reading or writing, such as math, science, and social studies, but the importance of reading is obvious, and students need to be encouraged to do as much reading as possible.

Because reading is so very important for students, teachers will be ordering books as part of the curriculum and planning tasks for the new school year. For many elementary teachers or educators, updating their school or classroom libraries is a great jumping off point for the new school year. Must-have picks for school and classroom libraries include classics such as, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by CS Lewis, and “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss. These books will teach kids about things, such as metaphors, relationships with others, and how to treat others while improving their reading and comprehension skills.

Other things teachers need to do to plan ahead for a successful upcoming school year include:

Update the welcome newsletter for students and their parents or guardians.

Consider a different arrangement and layout for their classroom.

Declutter the classroom.

Organize all materials and supplies.

Create a list for substitute teachers when they need to be absent from the classroom.

Set up their gradebook.

Organize various stations throughout the classroom.

Create a birthday calendar for students.

Create name tags and desk plates for students.

Preparing for a new school year can be stressful, but by laying out plans early and prepping their classrooms properly, teachers will feel excited when summer is over and it is time to get back into their classroom with their new elementary students for a successful and happy new school year!