Kym Mazelle Shares the Secrets to Music Industry Success

We were joined by the legendary First Lady of House, Kym Mazelle, for an exclusive Point Blank masterclass on achieving greatness in the music industry.

Kym Mazelle is a pioneer of House. Credited as “The First Lady of House Music”. Her music combines R&B, soul, funk, house, disco and pop. She has collaborated with many leading artists and producers, including Soul II Soul (‘Missing You’), David Morales (‘Lovin’’), Jocelyn Brown (‘No More Tears’ and ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’’) and Marshall Jefferson (‘My Love’). Kym Mazelle’s cover of Candi Staton’s ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 box office hit ‘William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet’.

If you’re keen to get front-row seats to our exclusive masterclasses, and even network with the artists and professionals we welcome through our doors, we’d highly recommend enrolling on one of our flagship degree courses. These programmes are available in London and Online and cover everything from music production and sound engineering to DJing, vocal performance and music management.

During the video, Mazelle shares unique takes on her experience within the music industry, dropping invaluable tips on having a vision, managing your expectations, self-motivation, building hype and ultimately achieving success.

As well as being a soul-singing legend, Kym Mazelle has collaborated with Point Blank degree students and released music on our in-house record label, Point Blank Recordings. This opportunity was set up by Kwame Kwaten, Point Blank’s Student Mentor and Head of A&R at Point Blank Recordings, and saw PB students secure studio time with the global icon, Kym Mazelle.

Kwame Kwaten is always on the hunt for new exciting emerging artists to join our Point Blank Recordings roster. So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to have your music signed to Point Blank Recordings be sure to send your demos to hello@pointblankrecordings.com.

Register to Access Free Courses, Plugins, Projects, Samples & More

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples and much more! Simply register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials provided by the team. Fill your boots!

This post is included in

Masterclasses, News