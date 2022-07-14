Mayor Perry moves forward with Purley Pool plans – Newsroom

Mayor Perry’s pledge to reopen Purley Pool and Leisure Centre took a step forward this week after plans for an independent report into different options for the site was approved at cabinet.

The report outlined all the options available to bring the closed pool and leisure centre back into use efficiently and cost-effectively. The Executive Mayor is committed to reopening the pool and leisure centre as quickly as possible for the benefit of residents and the wider community.

Options include adding an additional floor to create a new fitness studio and 80-station gym area, extending into the vacant supermarket site next door, and making the refurbishment a joint venture as part of a wider commercial redevelopment scheme.

Fully costed recommendations and a proposed way forward for the pool and leisure centre are expected to be presented back to cabinet in the autumn. Funding for works would come from unallocated Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – fees the council receives from developers to deliver the infrastructure needed.

“I remain absolutely committed to getting Purley Pool and Leisure Centre, which was closed by the previous administration, back open for our community as soon as is practicably possible. Residents of all ages rely on it for their health and wellbeing, and our businesses benefit from having a pool and leisure centre that brings visitors to the town centre.

“Purley Pool and Leisure Centre has huge amounts of potential and I want us to look at how we can make it into a modern, high-quality centre that is self-sufficient and offers what our communities want, now and in the future.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon