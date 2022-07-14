Public Health Resource Centre celebrates 30 years of supporting public health across Leeds

Leeds City Council’s Public Health Resource Centre recently celebrated 30 years supporting anyone with a responsibility for or interest in addressing health inequalities and promoting health outcomes in Leeds.

The Public Health Resource Centre is a vital hub of knowledge for professionals from a wide range of healthcare roles working across Leeds, aiming to increase knowledge, support work with communities and raise awareness of work taking place across Leeds to increase health outcomes.

At the recent event marking the 30-year anniversary, there was a celebration of the work that been undertaken and the progress that had been made since the opening of the Chapel Allerton based centre.

Highlighting the centres movement with the times, attention was drawn at the event to the digital revolution at the centre over the last 30 years, going from having only one computer when the centre initially opened, to now having a large social media following, and a wide range of digital resources that are available for members to access in order to support their work within communities.

The centre also played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the centre remained open to support health and care workers distributing information and resources to support patient’s and the wider community.

Leeds is the only core city in the United Kingdom that has retained such a service and it plays a vital role in supporting the city’s workforce to improve the population of Leeds’ health and wellbeing.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration, Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said:

“The Public Health Resource Centre is a great asset for the city of Leeds and this has been proven over and over again during the last thirty years. I would encourage anyone working in health across Leeds to get in contact with the resource centre and utilise the fantastic service that they offer.

“As a council we are committed to ensuring positive health outcomes for all our residents as part of our best city ambition and the continued funding of the Public Health Resource Centre is a key corner stone of our work to support the health sector in realising that ambition.”

Also speaking about the centre, a practice nurse who is a member of the Public Health Resource Centre said

“The staff are always so helpful; I have borrowed lots of resources over the years to support my patients and I recently attended a training programme run by them and now I have even more ideas on how I can make a difference and connect with other partners in the city”