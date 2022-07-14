Temperatures continue to soar in the West Midlands – Coventry City Council

Coventry residents are being urged to look out for those vulnerable to heat exposure and make efforts to stay cool, as the Met Office issues heatwave alerts.

There is a 90% probability of Heat-Health Alert criteria being met between 9am on Saturday 16 July and 9pm on Tuesday 19 July in parts of England, including Coventry.

Most of us welcome hot weather, but when it’s too hot for too long, there are health risks. The public health unit at Coventry City Council wishes to issue important health advice ahead of the extreme heat conditions expected for Coventry over the coming weekend and early next week.

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, Portfolio Holder for Public Health and Sport, said:

“Throughout hot spells susceptible groups, such as older people, the very young and people with long term conditions, feel the severe effects of heat more than others and it’s long been known that death rates increase in heat waves.

“The greatest advice is to relax, stay cool, drink lots of cold liquids and, if you can, keep an eye on individuals you know to be at risk.

“It is important to recognise the health dangers that extreme heat can bring and know the signs of heat-related illnesses to try and avert these.

“Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat and make certain you protect yourself by taking all the required actions.”

Public Health Coventry has issued the following guidance to try and keep people well in the sun and heat:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

If you live alone, ask a relative or friend to phone to check that you are not having difficulties during periods of extreme heat.

Stay cool indoors: Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings

During warm weather going for a swim can provide much-welcomed relief, take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into open water to cool down.

