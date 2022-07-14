The Best Heart Healthy Foods to Add to Your Diet

Did you know that around 600,000 deaths a year in the United States are due to heart disease?

Although it’s possible to prevent this leading cause of death with the right medical care, you can also play a part in managing your heart health by adding the right foods to your diet.

While it might be easier than you think to lower your cholesterol through lifestyle changes, eating right doesn’t happen overnight.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best heart healthy foods to include in your diet on a regular basis. So keep reading to learn the best way to keep your heart healthy for years to come!

Whole Grains

Whole grains are an excellent source of fiber, which helps to keep your digestive system healthy and can reduce your risk of heart disease.

Adding whole grains to your diet can also help to lower your cholesterol and improve your blood sugar control. Some of the best whole grains to add to your diet include oats, barley, quinoa, and brown rice.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are one of the best foods for a healthy heart. They are high in fiber and low in calories, and they are a great source of vitamins and minerals.

They can also help to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and they are a good source of antioxidants.

Fish

Adding fish to your diet is one heart healthy food for you. Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which have proved to help protect against heart disease.

They also contain other nutrients that are good for your heart, such as vitamin D and selenium. It is best to aim to eat two servings of fish per week.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in nutrients that can help improve heart health, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Adding a handful of nuts or seeds to your daily diet can help reduce cholesterol levels, improve blood pressure, and protect you against heart disease.

Beans and Legumes

These foods are rich in fiber which can help to lower cholesterol and keep your heart healthy.

They are also low in fat and calories, making them a great choice for those watching their weight. Beans and legumes are also a great source of protein and can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied after meals.

So if you are looking for a heart healthy food to add to your diet, be sure to give beans and legumes a try.

When to Have Your Heart Checked

A healthy diet is important for maintaining a healthy heart. However, heart checkups are also important for catching any heart problems early.

Your heart can be monitored using an echocardiogram. But if you’re asking, “what is an echocardiogram?”. Check Heartland Medical Sales & Services for more information!

Everyone should also get their heart checked at least once a year, starting at age 20. If you have a family history of heart disease, or any other risk factor for heart disease, you may need to get checked more often.

Start Adding the Best Heart Healthy Foods to Your Diet Today

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. There are many things you can do to reduce your risk of developing heart disease, including adding the best heart healthy foods to your diet.

So, what are you waiting for? Start incorporating these heart healthy foods into your diet today!

