A statement from Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Business Glyn Jones on Doncaster Sheffield Airport

“Yesterday Peel Group announced that the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under review.

“This is very disappointing news and I am saddened to hear that the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under review by its owner The Peel Group. The airport is a major asset to Doncaster and the wider region and I am urging that all avenues to make it viable commercially are fully investigated.

“DSA is the best airport in Yorkshire, the best connected by road and hopefully soon to be by rail, it also has one of the longest runways in the country.

“I’m sure all council will be concerned about this development and like myself, Mayor Ros Jones and Cabinet, would want to see the airport as part of our future. We are actively engaging with airport owners, our MPs and South Yorkshire Mayor and making it clear our position in wanting an airport in Doncaster and for the benefit of the wider region. The loss of aviation services could have an impact on wider investment into both the Airport and Gateway East development.

“I encourage everyone to rally behind efforts to safeguard our aviation industry in Doncaster and I ask our MPs and the Mayor of South Yorkshire to do all the lobbying they can with government. What we need from government is a long term funding package to support the airport in the medium term.”