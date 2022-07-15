ASTM Masks vs. Other Face Masks – Everything You Need to Know

Many occupational and industrial tasks require the use of a face mask. The best masks help keep illness, germs, and contaminants from entering the respiratory system. Masks are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyester, and organosulfur. ASTM is a private, non-profit organization that develops and publishes voluntary standards for materials, products, systems, and services.

What Is ASTM?

ASTM is a global organization that sets standards for a wide range of products and services, including safety masks. The American Society for Testing and Materials ASTM is an international voluntary consensus standards organization. It was founded to help develop and set uniform standards for materials, products, systems, and services so that companies can compete on a level playing field.

How Are ASTM Masks Different from Other Masks?

The ASTM Standard establishes minimum performance requirements for all types of respirators, including masks and hoods. This standard was developed to ensure that the mask you wear protects against the specific hazards you may encounter on the job. Respirators should be tested yearly to ensure they meet these standards. ASTM masks are unique because they protect you from harmful gases and filter out harmful particles that can cause the spread of COVID-19 and more.

What Is the ASTM Mask Performance Test?

The ASTM mask performance test is designed to evaluate how well a respirator protects against certain gases and particles that can cause harm to your health. It measures different factors, including:

Differential pressure — This measures how easily air escapes from the mask during use. A tight fit is required to ensure maximum protection against your environment’s gases and particles.

Particulate filtration efficiency — This measure indicates how well the mask filters out dust, dirt, or other small particles from the air around you.

Resistance to penetration by synthetic blood — This shows how well your mask protects against pathogens such as viruses or bacteria in the air around you.

Flammability — The level of protection against flame and heat. A higher rating indicates more excellent protection.

Bacterial filtration efficiency — The amount of bacteria trapped by the filter material. A higher rating indicates more excellent protection.

Which ASTM Mask Is Right for You?

ASTM Level 1 — Low protection

Provides very little protection against COVID-19. It will likely protect against low gas levels and vapors, but there’s no guarantee it will work properly in all situations. This mask is best used only when minimal risk exists — like when working on an oil tanker but not exposed to chemicals or other potentially harmful substances.

ASTM Level 2 — Moderate protection

This mask offers moderate protection against COVID-19, which means it will offer some protection, but less than a Level 3 mask would provide. This mask should be used when there’s some risk of exposure to toxic gases or other hazardous substances but not enough risk that you need maximum protection.

ASTM Level 3 — Maximum protection

A level 3 face mask requires maximum protection, such as in an operating room or with COVID-19 isolation patients.

What Masks Should Patients Wear to Protect Best Against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends using an ASTM mask when you need to protect yourself against COVID-19. This includes when you go out in public, if someone in your home has been diagnosed with the virus or if you have been exposed to it at work or school. As patients or workers in a medical setting, ASTM Level 3 face masks are recommended.

When To Get a New Face Mask?

The ASTM FFP1 standard states that the mask should be replaced if it becomes damaged or defective. The mask is also to be replaced if the technician feels it is no longer suitable for use due to deterioration (e.g., discoloration). Often a visual inspection can determine whether or not a mask should be replaced.

Is Your ASTM Reusable?

The most common type of reusable ASTM mask is an N95 respirator designed to filter out particles larger than 0.3 microns (μm). This means it can block dust, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, and other non-living particles from entering your respiratory tract. It also protects against some viruses and bacteria. However, these masks do not protect against gases or vapors like chlorine or ammonia. For example, if you need protection from mold spores or pollen but also chlorine gas, you will want to choose a different type of mask. An ASTM mask designed to be reusable will be identified as such.

How Can You Tell If Your Mask Meets ASTM Standards?

The only way to ensure that your mask meets ASTM standards is to purchase it from a manufacturer who tests their masks and certifies that they meet the standard’s minimum requirements. It is also essential to ensure that your mask fits properly and will not leak.

How Can You Ensure Your ASTM Mask Fits Properly?

An ASTM mask should cover your mouth and nose, and fitting by a professional ensures you are using the correct type of mask. Keep in mind the mask should not let any particles in, and the fits should be snug around the nose with no gaps around your face.

